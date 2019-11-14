David Michael Novotny died November 5, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. He was born in Dallas, TX on March 2, 1950, to parents Jerry Novotny and Frances Matous Novotny.

David attended school in Dallas graduating from Bishop Lynch High School. He attended UT- Arlington and South Texas Jr College. He earned an AA from Houston Community College, a BA from the University of Houston, and an MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University.

David married the love of his life, Margaret A. Kleiner in May of 1972 and was married for 47 years. They had 3 children that he was very proud of. Daughter: Rebecca M. Novotny, Ed D; sons and daughters-in-law David A. and EvanBeth Goss Novotny; Robert G. and Amanda Kirby Novotny.

David belonged to the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity at The University of Houston. He was an active member of Boy Scout Crew 911 and earned the Silver Beaver Award for service as an adult. He was a Certified Trainer & volunteer with the American Red Cross. David also belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council #6557.

He is predeceased by his father Jerry Novotny, in-laws Alexander F. and Margaret Serry Kleiner, brother-in-law Kenneth D Weeks, niece Farrel Kleiner. He is survived by his wife Margaret, children & daughters-in-law. As well as his Mother Frances Novotny; siblings and spouses Mary F & Chuck Jones, Linda & Charlie Ellis, Melvin & Vicki Novotny, and Steve & Lesa Novotny. Margaret's siblings and spouses Dr. Alexander F & Mary Kleiner, John & Bonita Grosser Kleiner, Col. Martin S. & Col. Carolyn S. Kleiner (US Army Retired), Mary & Joseph Dulle, Muriel Weeks, Bernard & Diane Kleiner. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services for David will be November 15, 2019, at 11:00 am St Simon and Jude Catholic Church in The Woodlands TX. With reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation, the American Red Cross (please mark donations as being directed to/given for zip code 77380), or the Boy Scouts of America.