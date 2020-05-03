Doozie passed away on Friday afternoon with her mother and father by her side. She was a loyal companion and friend for almost 16 years. Doozie was known for her spunk and unapologetic attitude. Her favorite activities included sunbathing, belly rubs, chasing cats, going on walks, and spending time with her family. She was known for her quick speed of catching tortilla chips before they had a chance to hit the ground. One thing she took seriously in life and always defended was her spot in the bed. Her favorite words included hungry, eat, chip, walk, cookie, treat, and green grass. She is preceded in death by her daughter Dora. She will be missed dearly by her mom, dad, sister Catalina, dog sister Barbara, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, her parents ask that you please donate to an animal charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Woodlands Villager from May 3 to May 16, 2020.