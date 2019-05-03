In Memory of

Dorothy Lee Marcus Zoch December 22, 1938 -

April 27, 2019

Dorothy Lee ("Mimi") Zoch passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 at Reunion Court of The Woodlands, Texas. Dorothy, the daughter of William and Pauline Marcus, was born and grew up on the northwest side of Houston. The youngest of three siblings, she grew up on a dairy farm located on FM 1960 and recounted many fond memories of enjoying the fruits of the family's business which included unlimited refills of milk and homemade ice cream.

Mimi was proud of her German heritage and even more proud of her Texas roots and the history of all things Texas. With each child and grandchild, she would light up whenever they said they had a Texas history project and trips to her favorite historical sites in Texas would always be something she could count on as a present for either her birthday, Mother's Day or Christmas.

Mimi's love of history also extended to her love for early American primitive antiques. She shopped for antiques in Round Top before it became the famous antique show it is today. She became friends with the best antique dealers in Texas and enjoyed the "hunt" for the perfect antique piece even if sometimes the piece was nowhere to be found that day. What probably made Mimi most proud was that every child and grandchild she had also learned to love and appreciate antiques.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved older brothers, Billy and "Bubba" Marcus. Survived by her two children, Sherry (Chip) D'Andrea and Marcus (Sherrillene) Zoch; four grandchildren - Craig (Kathryn) D'Andrea, Jaclyn (Greg) Babcock, Stephanie (Kevin) Paul and Matthew Zoch; great-grandchildren - Jack, Merrick, Taylor and Garner D'Andrea; Weston, Coleson and Allyson Babcock; and Hugh Paul and great-grandchild to be, Daphne Paul.

Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Reunion Court of The Woodlands and Vantage Hospice. Your skills and loving care of Mimi will never be forgotten.