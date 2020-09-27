EDDIE JAY ALBRITTON passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on September 21, 2020. Eddie was born June 16, 1950, in Odessa, Texas, the son of Edgar and Evelyn Faye Albritton. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1968 then moved to Houston, Tx. He and Gail were united in marriage on March 5, 1994, and became long-time residents of Conroe, Tx. Eddie's career spanned 45 years working in the oil and gas/ petrochemical industry with several companies including Phillips Petroleum, Enron Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy, and included many geographical areas within the U.S. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Evelyn Albritton of Odessa. His survivors include his wife, Gail Albritton of Conroe; two children - Jessica & Evan Traylor of Conroe and Jason Herren of Conroe; five grandchildren - Andrew & Emily Herren of Willis, Max Herren of Houston, Jackson and Jacob Traylor of Conroe. He is also survived by brother Carroll & Rebecca Albritton of Paragould, Arkansas, and sister-in-law Cheryl & Lloyd Walker of Belton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends. Eddie is also survived by two additional children from a previous marriage - Kinsey & Sean Angele of Waco and Erin & Ryan Templeton of Pflugerville and three additional grandchildren - Quinlan & Carsen Templeton of Pflugerville and Cooper Angele of Waco. Eddie was a loving husband, father and Papaw. A man with an infectious laugh, a West Texas drawl and bright blue eyes and an avid fisherman. He always had a smile and was a best friend to everyone he met. He loved fishing, golf, hunting and any activity outdoors. His life revolved around his family and his grandchildren meant the world to him. The family will be having a celebration of life for Eddie at 10:00 am, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Cashner Funeral Home, located at 801 Teas Rd. Conroe, TX 77303.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store