Ekiko Yamamoto Hutchinson, 93 of The Woodlands Texas passed away after a brief hospitalization from a fall on April 15, 2020. Ekiko or "Nana" was a force of nature, a true character. Intrepid and determined, she left Japan in the 1950's and paved the way for a new life and a growing family in America. She was a dedicated mother and a dedicated grandmother. Her greatest pride was her son, George. She was Born November 1926 in Akita Prefecture, Japan. She was a retired assembler for a military contractor in Massachusetts. She instilled values of excellence, determination and hard work that will be carried on for years to come. She was charismatic, funny and very loved. She will be dearly missed. Private services to be held at a later date. Predeceased by her husband Robert W Hutchinson (USAF retired) of Richmond, Maine. She is survived by son, George (Elizabeth) Hutchinson of Waimea, Hawaii, grandchildren Elisabeth Ramsey, Nathaniel, Gregory, and Seth Hutchinson, four great grandchildren and her companion Leonard Rowley.

