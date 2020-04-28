Smith, Elmira "Dickie" (nee Rauh) on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl "Peep" Smith. Dear Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend. Elmira spent her youth in St. Louis, MO where she attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and Roosevelt High School. After marrying, she and her husband moved to Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO where they raised two daughters. She attended Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church until 1973 when she and Carl moved to Spring, TX where they lived over 35 years. Elmira attended Living Word Lutheran Church in The Woodlands, TX before returning to St. Louis in 2012. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Leona Rauh and sister Carol (Chuck) Schwantner. She leaves behind her daughters, Janet (Sidney "Pat") Patterson of Eureka, MO and Brenda (Mack) Hobby of Cumming, GA, granddaughters Laura (Robert) Lines of Memphis, TN and Natalie Patterson of Eureka, MO, nieces and nephews and dear friends. Elmira worked as a lunch lady in several Montgomery County schools. For years she attended Jazzercise classes in The Woodlands, TX even after suffering a mild stroke when she was in her 70's. Elmira was a warm and friendly person throughout her life and will be missed by all her knew her. She will be remembered for her larger-than-life smile and her role as the Smith Family historian. SERVICES: A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held later. A service of John L. Zeigenhein & Sons Funeral Homes.