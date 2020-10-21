1/
Floyd Martin Chaney
1942 - 2020
Floyd Martin Chaney

3-21-1942 to 9-30-2020

Floyd Martin Chaney, 78, a resident of Kingwood, TX, was born in Monroe, LA on March 21, 1942 and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Floyd attended Monroe City schools and graduated from Neville High School in 1960. He served in the Army as a Medic in Germany from 1961- 1965. He received his BA and MBA from Northeast Louisiana University and enjoyed a successful career as a Human Resources Executive at Texaco and Star Enterprise.

Floyd was devoted to family and kept family and friends smiling with his creativity, sense of humor and outgoing personality.

He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, particularly fly fishing each summer in Wyoming. Floyd loved to golf and even achieved a 121 yard Hole-in-One at the Paa-ko Ridge golf course in New Mexico. He grew a huge vegetable garden at home and was well known in the neighborhood for the delicious vegetables he shared.

Floyd was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood where he served as Deacon, member of Building and Grounds Committee and Personnel Committee.

He is survived by his Wife, Glenda Wilbanks Chaney, Daughter, Cinnamon Chaney, Sister, Marjo Stephens, cousins and a multitude of friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Thornton Ernest Chaney and Frances Martin Chaney, and his Son, Sam Martin Chaney.

The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 am. COVID guidelines will be followed for safety, with face masks and social distancing. Please register to attend the service at https://fpc-kingwood.org/

Please post online condolences at: https://www.mcnuttfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Floyd-Martin-Chaney?obId=18627531#/celebrationWall

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood - Capital Campaign, 5520 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345

Published in The Woodlands Villager from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
Fond memories of Floyd at Star Enterprises. Always had a smile and great personality.
Chris James
Chris James
Coworker
