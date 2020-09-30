Frank J. Banar was born February 18th, 1939, in Detroit, MI to parents Frank and Angeline Banar. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, after a brief illness, with his wife and children by his side.
Frank grew up in Detroit, MI, graduated High School from Catholic Central in Detroit, and from Wayne State University in Detroit, in 1963, with a Master's Degree in Geology. He hired on with Mobil Oil right after college and travelled to Tripoli, Libya. He met the love of his life, Theresa, in 1968 and they were married in 1969.
From Tripoli, they travelled to Managua, Nicaragua; Dallas, TX; Slidell, LA; Lafayette, LA, before settling down in The Woodlands, TX in 1987. He retired from Mobil in 2000 after 37 years employment, and then worked as a consultant with Escopeta Oil & Gas in Houston, TX.
Frank enjoyed fishing, travel, fine food and wine and being involved with all his children's activities. Frank was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Community, the Knights of Columbus Council 12327, and on the Board of the Heritage Museum in Conroe, TX. Frank was a kind and generous man who loved his family and friends and gave freely of his time to them.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, David. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa, son Mark, and his wife Keri, and their children Connor, Kyle, Kennedi, and Cason of Argyle, TX, daughter, Amanda of Ft. Worth, TX, Siblings Sr. Margaret Angeline, Little Sisters of the Poor, Indianapolis, IN, James Banar (Julie), Livonia, MI, Kathy LeBlanc (Jim), Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Lassner, Boseman, MT. He was also uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be greatly missed by all.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 7801 Bay Branch Drive, The Woodlands on Thursday, October 1 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Augustine Home, 2345 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Attention: Sr. Margaret Angeline. To share a memory or to offer a condolence to the family please visit www.forestparkthewoodlands.com