Frederick Gail Davis, age 84 of The Woodlands, passed away on March 5, 2020, in Gatesville, Texas.

Fred was born on November 28, 1935, in Leander, Texas, to the late Stafford and Nell Hamilton Davis. He grew up in Austin and was a member of the first graduating class of McCallum High School, after which he received a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Texas at Austin. Fred married Patsy C. Smith of Austin in 1959.

Fred was a member of the 49th Armored Division, Texas National Guard, which was activated in 1961-62 after the Berlin Wall crisis. He worked for Saga Foods in Oklahoma City and Tulsa for several years. When Fred joined Hines Interests, he and Patsy moved to Houston and, later, to San Francisco until 1997 when they returned to Texas and lived in The Woodlands. Fred retired shortly thereafter.

Fred was an accomplished chef and especially enjoyed "gourmet group" events while living in California and The Woodlands where friends would meet regularly to prepare elegant and interesting meals together. He and Patsy traveled to many countries, often with groups of friends. Fred also loved his various dogs over the years.

He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Haston Davis, and a sister, Linda Martin.

Fred is survived by his wife, Patsy Davis; nieces Elizabeth Bays (Parker), Laurie Parkhill (Kelly); nephews Michael Martin (Shannon), H. Clay Lucksinger; great-nephews

Zachary and Garrett Martin, Christopher and Alexander Bays; and great-niece Emily Bays.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make memorial donations, the family suggests Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Texas.