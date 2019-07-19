Dr. Gary Michael Soifer, 66, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on July 17, 2019 at home in the company of his loving family.

Gary was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 27, 1953 to Yale and Phyllis (Grosberg) Soifer. The family relocated to California when he was a small child and he grew up in Los Angeles. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School and received his bachelor's degree from UCLA. He then attended the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN.

It was in Memphis that he met and married his wife DiAnn (Hyde). They moved to Texas in 1980, where he began his career at TSO in Willowbrook. Shortly after, he moved on to his own practice at Sears Willowbrook, where he maintained an office for 30 years. During this time, he said his greatest accomplishment in this life, and his greatest joy, was the birth of his son Aaron, in 1995. He left the Willowbrook location in 2013 and continued to work part time in The Woodlands and surrounding areas for as long as he could. In his free time, he dabbled with coin and art collecting, golfing, enjoying a fine restaurant and happily arguing with his friends.

Gary is survived by his wife DiAnn, son Aaron Gregory Soifer, mother-in-law Carolynn Hyde and his beloved cousin Hillary Grosberg Stone, among many others.

A Celebration of Life is planned on August 3, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home. Friends are invited to come share a happy memory or just visit with the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those desiring can visit www.nationaljewishmemorialwall.com and click on Plant a Tree to donate in his memory, or donate to the .