George Hugh Clawson, 83, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1937 in Marlin, Texas, to George Hampshire and Fannie Mae Clawson. George was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 63 years Martha "Sue"; and his two sons Glenn and Brian Clawson.



He is survived by his daughter Lisa Brown and husband Stephen; grandchildren John and Anthony Clawson, Tabitha Hickman, Jennifer Kubeczka, and Brian Brown; great-grandchildren Caden and Cambrie Clawson, Charles, Callie and Hayleigh Hickman, Karson and Kameron Kubeczk and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Interment will take place following the service at 2:00 p.m. at Brookside Memorial Park.



