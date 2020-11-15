To The Family: She shares and cherished all the beautiful times she had with all of you. From time-to-time, “Mimi” would to sit and rest a bit, and that’s when she told about the unforgettable times she had and loved. “Mimi” was an exceptional individual who saw and called you for who you were. I thank my HEAVENLY FATHER for allowing our paths to cross. I will always love and remember you, and so will my girls. Rest for now until we meet again. Blessings and protection to The Family.



Julia Christine “Tina” McAfee



