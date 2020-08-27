Gloria Joy Bodemann (Powell) of Montgomery, TX, passed away Monday, August 24th, 2020.Gloria was born November 16th, 1933 in Call, TX. She was proceeded in death by her parents Homer and Opal Powell of Kirbyville, TX, her husband of 56 years Leroy Bodemann, her brother Burnell Powell, and son-in-law Edward Oberthier. Gloria leaves behind three children, Cynthia Oberthier of Montgomery, TX, son John Bodemann of Knoxville, TN and daughter Theresa Currie along with her son-in law Jim Currie of Covington, LA. In addition, she leaves behind five grandchildren; Abbigale Oberthier Downs (husband Josh Downs), Danielle and Sara Bodemann, and Kyle and Opal Currie and two Great Grandchildren Major and Madden Downs.



Gloria, whose birth name was Glory Joy, grew up on a small farm near Kirbyville, TX where she was a cheerleader and star basketball player. After graduating from Kirbyville High School, she moved to Port Arthur, TX, She attended Lamar University and worked at Gulf States Utilities where she met her husband Leroy. They were engaged on Valentine's Day, married on May 4th 1957 and soon bought a home in Beaumont, TX where they started their family. They family moved to Conroe, TX in 1971. Gloria and the family loved the Conroe area and she and her husband later retired in Montgomery in 1989. Gloria worked as a library teacher's aid for many years at Forest Park High School in Beaumont, Washington Jr, High in Conroe and later for the City of Beaumont Public Library System. After retirement Gloria and Leroy traveled extensively to Europe, Hong Kong, Alaska, Canada, Japan, etc. Gloria was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Conroe, TX. Gloria's favorite place to go was Texas A&M in College Station, TX. Her husband Leroy, all three, children and both sons-in-law, graduated from Texas A&M. Two granddaughters are currently attending. She loved the campus, the traditions, the patriotism and Aggie football.



Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Gloria will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.



