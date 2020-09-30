Gloria Mae Trahan (June 15, 1930 - August 7, 2020) passed away peacefully in her home in the care and comfort of her husband of 71 years, Clyde. Throughout her life, Gloria displayed an innate and unique talent for seeking out and creating beauty in her surroundings. It's now, in her passing, that close family and friends find their own surroundings less beautiful without her.



Gloria was born in Houston to Clell and Ruth Blackman. As a girl, she formed a close bond to her brother, Bobby, and sisters, Anne and Shirley. She met the love of her life, Clyde, and married in 1949, eventually making their home in Houston. Their love story was a rich one; full of love, dedication, occasional fights, and enough passion to last lifetimes. Together, they raised two sons, Doug and Steve, who she loved deeply and proudly.



A lady of both substance and style, Gloria was always ready for a good drink and a good conversation amongst friends and family. She was whip-smart, quick-witted, and immeasurably savvy. Gloria's professional passion for interior design led her to running her own business for over 25 years, where she found such joy in giving her customers a piece of her style, and occasionally, a piece of her mind.



Gloria never hesitated to tell those close to her how much she loved them. She did so frequently and without prompting or effort. Gloria was a lifelong member of the Baptist church and had an unshakeable faith in God. She was a force of emotion, immense strength, and beautifully human vulnerability. As her family continues to remember and miss her, we take great comfort knowing that her beauty is now without the constraints of this world. It will light her way and ours forever.



A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Until then, her family asks that you pass along a kind word to someone, tell them a good joke, or "make it a double" in her memory.



