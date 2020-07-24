Grace L. Wilhelm passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. She was born March 26, 1931 in New York, New York to Grace and Robert Durante. She married Albert DeMaria in 1949 and moved to Miami, Florida in 1963 where they raised their family of six children. Grace remarried in 1979 and relocated to Grand Island, Nebraska with her husband Darrell. Grace and Darrell loved to travel and cherished the time they spent cruising the Hawaiian Islands. They also enjoyed summers in their remote cabin near Custer, South Dakota. Grace remained in Grand Island for several years after Darrell passed away in 2004. She remained very active in her church and her children and grandchildren visited her often during that time. Grace relocated to Texas in 2017 to be closer to her daughter Laura. Grace is preceded in death by her husband Darrell L. Wilhelm and her brother, William Durante. She is survived by her sister, Marion Jankauskas; sons, Robert DeMaria and wife Dayle; Mark DeMaria and wife Anne; Carl DeMaria and wife Nicole; daughters, Laura Looper and husband Mike; Diane Edwards and husband Dennis; and Eve DeMaria; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Grace was a member of River Pointe Baptist church in Conroe for several years and enjoyed singing classic hymns. Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Above and Beyond for their kind care during the latter part of Grace's life. Due to the pandemic, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.