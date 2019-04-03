Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grayson Danner.

Grayson Alan Danner, 21, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Rota, Spain while on deployment as a US Navy Diver. Grayson was born in Greenville, South Carolina on July 10, 1997 to George and Kathryn Danner before moving to The Woodlands, TX shortly after.

He attended The Woodlands School before transferring to The Woodlands Christian Academy, where he completed school in the spring of 2016. Grayson was active in track, football and a frequent visitor of the nearby Wakeboard Park. He was best known for his social presence and cherished the friendships that he made in his hometown.

After school, Grayson enlisted in the US Navy and completed boot camp in the summer of 2016 in Great Lakes, IL. He was ultimately placed on the US Navy Dive force after completing dive school in Panama City, FL in 2017. He was permanently stationed in Norfolk, VA where he resided until deployment overseas in January 2019.

Grayson's love for his family, friends, the US Navy and motorcycles will never be forgotten. He was a light to everyone who met him and will continue to live on in our hearts.

He is survived by his parents; George and Kathryn, sisters; Starr and Sage, along with a host of other friends and relatives.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Woodlands Christian Academy, 5800 Academy Way, The Woodlands, TX 77384. Following the service a luncheon will be provided.