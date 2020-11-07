Harold Douglas Simms, 67, of Evansville, and formerly of Conroe, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Golden Living Center Brentwood. He was born February 9, 1953 in Madisonville, KY, to Rose Marie (Blair) Simms and the late William Douglas Simms.
Harold graduated from the University of Evansville in 1982 with a degree in Accounting. He worked for several school districts in Texas, but most recently worked for the Crosby Independent School District in Crosby, Texas. He was a member of the Episcopalian faith.
Harold is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Simms, of Evansville; brother and sister-in-law, William Robert Simms and Brenda Hudgens Simms, of Longview, Texas.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, William Douglas Simms.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 S. Hebron Avenue. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 805 W. Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky.
Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com
.