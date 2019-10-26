Heinz Reichhardt was born in Essen/Germany August 12. 1931 and passed away on September 1. 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas shortly after celebrating his 88th birthday.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Ulla, daughter Kirsten and son in law Kieran, son Ingo and daughter in law Christa and 4 grandchildren Sienna, Ilyssa, Cassidy and Rory.

Heinz was educated in Germany and achieved his Abitur. He worked for a large company in the steel industry. In 1969 Heinz, along with his wife and two small children, was transfered to the USA to build up business for Edelstahlwerke Buderus for 3 years. After the third year he was hired as Vice President for another German company Ferrostaal in New York. After many successful years working for them he was transferred in 1990 to Houston/Texas.

He loved to play tennis, skat (a German card game) and his greatest hobby was fishing.After retiring 1997 he and his beloved wife traveled the world. He had a strong passion to travel. Along with a 110 day World cruise they did over 30 other cruises. They traveled to countries in all continents.

The Memorial will be held at the Robb Chapel of the United Methodist Church in The Woodlands

November 18. 2019 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to St. Jude Research Hospital.