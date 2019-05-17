Jack Robichau, 68, of Oak Ridge North, Texas, passed away on, May 15, 2019, in Conroe, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

Jack Robichau was born in Beaumont, Texas to Raymond and Florence Robichau, the fourth of thirteen children, on October 4, 1950. He married the love of his life, Lynda Robichau on September 17, 1977 in Beaumont, Texas. With the help of his family and with just 10 pieces of jewelry he opened up Robichau's Jewelry in April of 1986. For the next 30 years, he built the business on the foundation of honesty and hard work and passed it on to his 3 sons. He was involved with the Timberlakes and Timber Ridge Volunteer firefighter department for 16 years.

Jack is preceded in death by his father, Raymond and his mother Florence.

Jack is survived by his wife Lynda, son John and wife Alysia, son Jason and wife Robbie, and son Matt and wife Monica. His brother and sisters, Bess, Ray, Pat, Phyllis, Kenneth, Glenn, Gary, Linda, Rodney, Eileen, Neal and Stephanie. Grandchildren Jacob, Brianna, Kade, Joshua, Cameron and Adelyn Robichau.

Pallbearers will be his brothers: Ray, Kenneth, Glenn, Gary, Rodney and Neil Robichau.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Forest Park - The Woodlands, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 26777 Glen Loch Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381, with Father Pat officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park - The Woodlands Cemetery followed by a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 29327 S Plum Creek Dr, Spring, TX 77386.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his loving caregiver Karen Bailey and the caregivers at Heartis Memory Care.