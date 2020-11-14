1/
James Carlin Andrews
1928 - 2020
James C. Andrews, 92, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He is survived by son James Patrick and wife Kristen; and daughter Susan Lynn and husband Charles Philip, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Ruth Andrews, siblings Charles, Henson, Laura, and John Holt and by his wife Bertha Lynn, daughter Ann Marie and son John William.

Dad loved to fly and learned how to do so while a teenager. He joined the CFA, then the Air Force. After serving, he worked dusting cotton and rice in Louisiana before flying amphibian planes for the oil industry where he eventually achieved the role as chief pilot for Superior Oil. He met his soul mate and wife while working in Lafayette. They were happily married almost 55 years. Upon retirement, Dad served as an auxiliary Judge, flew model airplanes at New Waverly and loved his weekly visits for adoration. Dad loved playing golf and did so with Mom and friends almost daily until he was in his 80's.

The day he passed away from COVID, his mind was as clear and sharp as a twenty-year-old. Our father was much loved and served as a role model for loving others as Jesus would have us do. He was a devout Catholic and we know we will meet him again.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for Sunday, November 15 from 5-7PM at Sam Houston Funeral Home located at 10129 W FM 1097, in Willis Texas. A rosary will follow the viewing at 7PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16 at 11AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly, followed by burial at Forest Park Cemetery in The Woodlands. You are invited to leave a written condolence on the website at www.shmfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a donation in Dad's name be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Woodlands Villager from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
NOV
15
Rosary
07:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
NOV
16
Burial
Forest Park Cemetery
