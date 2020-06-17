James Carr
James Maxwell Carr, age 86, died peacefully on June 13, 2020, in Montgomery County, Texas.

James was born on July 10th, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK, to parents William Jackson Carr and Sally Hargis Carr. He graduated from University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK with a double degree in Marketing/Accounting. He married his bride Mary Melton Carr on October 25, 1953. James served in the Korean war as a Stenographer/Clerk Typist from January 8, 1954 to December 21, 1955 and received an honorable discharge.

In 1960, he and his bride lived in Oklahoma City where he worked in a variety of jobs. He then accepted a position with Continental Oil Company (Conoco) and retired in 1972 when the family moved to Houston, Texas. He then co-owned The Man Shop with Kelly Ritch which specialized in Men's high end clothing. In his latter years, he worked with his daughter in service merchandising picture frames and candles. He ended his work career with Klein ISD as a crossing guard in August 2014 when his health took a turn.

James was an avid golfer and a member of Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. He loved to sing and was a Charter member of Spring Woods Methodist Church. Gardening was a passion of his, he took pride in having a clean yard with a variety of plants

He loved the hymns and was strong in his faith. He was well respected, admired and loved by many!

He handled all adversity that came his way with dignity and grace. From fighting cancer to adversity in his life, he was always a fighter and would never let his circumstances get the best of him.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Carr, of 66 years; his daughter, Debra Carr Guyer (David) of Spring, TX; his son, Thomas J. Carr, of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Sarah Guyer Martin (Brian), Lindsey Carr Hendricks (Thomas), Shannon Carr (Lui Aguilar fiancé), Trisha Carr, Adriana Price, and Thomas Carr Junior; and great granddaughters, Juliet Hendricks and Harleen Hendricks. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Jackson Carr and Sally Hargis Carr of Oklahoma City, OK; his brothers Curtis Andrew Carr of Florida, William Lee Carr of Oklahoma City, OK, and Walter Hardy Carr of Mustang, OK.

Funeral services and a burial were held at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Memory Lane and Oasis Hospice for their love and care.

Donations may be sent to Klein United Methodist Church, Music Dept., 5920 FM 2920, Spring, TX, 77379.

Please send your favorite memories or words of encouragement to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com

We will need to have them by July 25. Thank you.



Published in The Woodlands Villager from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
JUN
19
Memorial Gathering
02:30 PM
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
JUN
19
Burial
02:00 PM
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
