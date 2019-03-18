James Robert Deal, of Shawnee OK, died on March 14 th 2019. "Bob" Deal, was the son of Tillman and Vera West, loving husband of Judy Deal and father of Jason, Eric and James. He is survived by his sons and grandchildren Ryan, Eva and Jonah who live in Texas and the United Kingdom. Robert was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, and served in the United States Navy. After his military service he worked for Mobil Corporation for 33 years. He and his family lived in Saudi Arabia during Mobil's construction of its pipeline across the Arabian peninsula and later settled in The Woodlands, Texas. Bob will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, his Christian faith and those he served in his work. He will also be remembered for his integrity and above all for his good natured sense of humor.