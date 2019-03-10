Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Don "JD" Perry.

Jerry Don (J D) Lambright, 69, a resident of Montgomery, TX passed away peacefully March 9, 2019, with his family and close friends by his side. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Conroe located at 600 North Main Street.

He was born on October 25, 1949 and grew up in the west Texas town of Pampa. He received both his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University. J D would later receive a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law. J D married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Belinda following graduation from Texas Tech. They were blessed with 43 years of a marriage filled with love and joy.

Unlike many professionals who put their life into one career, J D had three separate and distinguished careers. J D first enjoyed a twenty-five year career at Shell Oil Company and at Shell's Exploration and Production Technology Company in Houston as a geophysicist / electrical engineer. During his employment at Shell, he managed numerous technical geophysical projects around the world. During his last two years with Shell, he was a Business Interface Manager for Shell Exploration and Production Technology Company, the research division of Shell Oil Company.

In 1999 after retiring from Shell, J D established and operated his own private practice, Law Offices of J D Lambright, in Conroe for 13 years. During that time, he handled a broad variety of civil, family, criminal and probate cases.

After being exposed to so many areas of the law, J D responded to a personal desire to serve his community on a larger scale. On November 6, 2012, J D was elected by the voters as Montgomery County Attorney. He was officially sworn in on January 1, 2013. After being re-elected, J D began his second term January 1, 2017.

As the chief legal advisor for Montgomery County, J D oversaw a staff of 30 people ranging from attorneys to administrative staff. Under J D's leadership, the County Attorney's office was recognized three times as the Department of the Year for Montgomery County. In both 2014 and 2015, J D was selected as Montgomery County's Boss of the Year.

Outside of the office, J D's passion for life included a love of music - specifically playing drums, which financed his college education. J D has been a licensed amateur radio operator since his high school days. Operating under the callsign KF5U, J D built a contest-class station over the last five years. Additionally, J D and Belinda enjoyed years of riding motorcycles and attending professional bull riding events.

J D served three terms on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery County Bar Association, and he served for 11 years as a Director and General Counsel of the Montgomery County Dispute Resolution Center. He was a 2010 graduate and former Board member of Leadership Montgomery County, and a 2009 graduate of the Conroe Police Department Citizen Police Academy. Additionally, J D was a member of the Conroe Noon Lions Club where he previously served on the Board of Directors. He was a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Fair Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Frances Lambright.

J D is survived by his wife Belinda, his sister Pat Bolln and husband Barry of Cleveland, TX, mother-in-law Maxcine Chase of Pampa, TX, sister-in-law Vicky Jones and husband Larry of Conroe, TX, niece Stefanie Bailey of Bandera, TX, and nephew Darren Jones of Caldwell, ID, three great nephews and one great niece.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the J D Lambright Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Spirit of Texas Bank, 1836 Spirit of Texas Way, Conroe, TX 77301 or MD Anderson Cancer Center.

