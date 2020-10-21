Jo Anne Miller, 71, of Pasadena, TX was born on November 11, 1948 and passed away on Monday October 12, 2020. She was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to William Elmer Moon and Anna Colleen Cheshawalla Moon.



She attended Deer Park High School and after graduation, began her career as an optometrist. In her spare time, Jo enjoyed making wreaths and crocheting blankets.



Jo is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Moon; brother, Bill Moon; and sisters, Hazel Rainwater and Susan Moon. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda and husband Ron Baughman; daughter, Kim Ryan; sister, Cheryl and husband Richard Pring; 10 grandchildren, Veronica, Ron, Rosa, Michael, Estefany, Thomas, Cassie, Matthew, Skylar, Rosie; 13 great grandchildren, Victoria, Valerie, Vanessa, J.J., Lauren, Lorenzo, Liam, Michael Jr., Allyson, Aiden, Sebastian, Jayden, Arrianna.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Grand View Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Grand View Funeral Home, with an interment service to follow at Grand View Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store