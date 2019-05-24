John William Norcross passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, May 18 th after a short and brave battle with Kidney Cancer. He was born in Cody, Wyoming, on September 23, 1951, and grew up in Dallas. He graduated from Hillcrest High School and went on to earn a BBA and MBA from The University of Texas. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Leslie; sons, Brent William, Bradley John and wife Chrissy, Jeffrey Cummings, and his special grandsons, Corbin and Caleb.

John's career in sales and management took them all over the country: Dallas to Little Rock, Omaha, Oklahoma City, back to Dallas, San Francisco, Fort Wayne, Los Angeles then finally back to Texas. He was so happy to be able to keep his family in The Woodlands where they made life-long friends. He worked for Johnson & Johnson, Frito Lay, Borden, then worked in the Industrial Chemical Business.

Not known for being bashful, timid, serious, or for his sense of style, John found great joy in making people laugh and feel welcome. He was a wonderful husband and father, a good provider and a great friend to many. He loved his children's friends like his own and interacted with everyone he met in his daily routines; the post office, grocery stores and banks. He never gossiped or spoke an unkind word to or about anybody and tried to give no one a reason to do so about him. He worked and played hard in his younger years before enjoying a mellow life as a family man and homebody.

John's hobbies playing tennis and golf, cooking for anyone he could (he was famous for his breakfast dishes), watching all sports and making wagers on most of them, walking his dogs on the golf course, and collecting and selling rare coins and silver. Above all, John was a devout fan of anything and everything Texas Longhorns.

The Norcross family would like to greatly thank Dr. Fernandes and the doctors, nurses and caring individuals at The Woodlands Methodist Hospital; Kindred Home Health Care, Memorial Herman Hospice and the many friends who visited and helped John and our family during his illness. The companies that Brent, Bradley and Jeffrey work for also need to be thanked for allowing them to take as much time off as they needed to be with John and to help Leslie.

A memorial service was held on Friday, May 24 th , at 11 am in the chapel at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to TWUMC, Special Blessings Ministry, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380 or online at thewoodlandsumc.org/give-now. Please note "Special Blessings" under other.