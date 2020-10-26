1/
Joyce Alice Werchan
1919 - 2020
Joyce Majors Werchan, of Brenham, Texas passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born April 21, 1919 in Elgin, Texas and is preceded in death by her husband Walter, mother Iva Wilson Majors and father Jonas Ellis Majors, sister Fern Friddell, brothers Neal and Billy Majors. She is survived by son Ron Werchan and wife Linda, sister-in-law JoNell Majors, grandsons Ellis Werchan, Greg Werchan and wife Andrea, Great grandsons Ivan, Leo and Scott Werchan. Nieces: Kay Valenta and husband Tommy, Patricia Case and husband Patrick, Dawn McMinn and husband Bobby, Denise Holley and husband Donald, Nephew Dale Friddell and wife Debbie, Arthur Majors and wife Kita. Many great-nieces and nephews and Great-Great nieces and nephews. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Brenham. Over the years she resided in Elgin, Miranda City, Galena Park, Montgomery and Brenham, Texas.

Service will be 10:00am Wednesday Oct. 28th at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas Pastor Art Free officiating. Pallbearers: Carlos Daza, Joey Friddell, Russell Holley, Jason McMinn, Jeremy McMinn, and Micah Skinner. Honorary pallbearers: Adam Case, Patrick Case, Dale Friddell, Donald Holley, Bobby McMinn and Tommy Valenta. Burial will follow in Elgin Cemetery at 2:45pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com

Published in The Woodlands Villager from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
