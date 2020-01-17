Our beloved Judith ("Judy") Susan Hunt passed away at age 72 on January 9, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas after complications from an unexpected abdominal surgery and infection.

Judy was born on April 24, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph Nicholas Lehmann and Phyllis Lucille (Burgi) Lehmann. She graduated in 1965 from Notre Dame Academy in Los Angeles, California, after two years of study at Loretto Academy in El Paso, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1971 from University of Texas at El Paso, where she met her soulmate and best friend Robert William "Bill" Hunt.

Bill and Judy married on March 16, 1968 at St. Peter's Basilica in El Paso. Over nearly 53 years together, they created a lifetime of love, joy, adventure and family. Judy is survived by Bill and their four children and their partners: Amy Hunt (April) of Houston; Kelly Conrad (Daniel) of Minneapolis; Jesson Hunt of Minneapolis; and Adam Hunt (Katie) of Spring. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers William "Bill" Lehmann and James "Jim" Lehmann.

Judy fully lived and loved her wonderful life as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She exhibited unwavering faith in God, hope without limitation, big and small laughter, and fiercely loyal support for her Houston sports teams. She and Bill traveled around the world and through life inseparably, with some of their favorite destinations being Capri, Rome, Amsterdam, Minute Maid Park to cheer on the Astros, and wherever their kids happen to reside. Judy embodied kindness and generosity of spirit. She was gentle, yet steadfast when it came to her passions, philanthropy and all causes she believed in with her whole being. To be supported by Judy was everything. Her beautiful soul touched many lives; and those who are blessed to know her are far better for it.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 24, 2020 at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 26777 Glen Loch Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. A Celebration of Judy will be held immediately thereafter at a location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to .