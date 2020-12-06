Lawrence Wayne Huerter "Larry", 81, Husband, Father, Son and Friend to many, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020, in Houston, TX. Funeral mass to be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in the Woodlands, TX on Dec 9 at 11:00am. Larry was born on April 15, 1939, in Seneca, KS, to Andrew P. Huerter & Helen Marie (Houlton) Huerter, graduated from Hayden High School in Topeka, KS, in 1957 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 - 1961 in Iwakuni, Japan. After his service, he earned a Bachelor's degree from Washburn University & married the love of his life, Marcheta Lou Gilchrist, on May 16, 1964, at Assumption Church in Topeka, KS. After graduation, Larry began a career with Ryder Truck Rental in Topeka, Ks. His work took the family from Topeka to Omaha, NE and eventually Spring, Tx. Larry retired in 2000 in Conroe, Tx. He made friends everywhere he lived. Larry lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, his morning walks, an occasional golf outing, but most importantly spending quality time with family and friends. What made Larry happy...was connecting with people and developing those connections into long lasting friendships. His family and friends were everything to him, his foundation and often what drove him to give more than he received. Larry was an integral part of the lives of his children, grandchildren, and often included their friends as his own. He always jumped at the chance to provide a warm hug, sincere smile and "shot" of SOCO to every person he met. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcheta Lou Gilchrist Huerter, on September 16, 2013; his brothers, Jack and Dick Huerter; his sister Sarah L. McGrath and his daughter Kristi Michelle Huerter Herring. Survivors include his two sons: Scott A. Huerter and wife Janin of Fulshear, TX; Michail S. Huerter and wife Lisa of Nolensville, TN; four granddaughters: Quincey Huerter, Skylar Herring, Stephanie and Kaitlyn Benitez-Strine (step); Five grandsons: Zachary Huerter and wife Aubrey; Brock Huerter, Colby Huerter; Tristan Herring and Dayne Huerter; two great grandchildren: Zoey and Miles Huerter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry's life was defined by faith, family, friends and enormous generosity. His selfless devotion to others, wise counsel and deep Christian faith helped shape the lives of his entire family, as well as the lives of his friends. To honor his legacy of friendship, love, passion and generosity, the family requests that memorials be made to the Montgomery County Food Bank, https://mcfoodbank.org
, 1 Food for Life Way Conroe, TX 77385.