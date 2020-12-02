Lonnie Dale Izard aka "Little Doe" or "Buckets", 61 years young, beloved husband, father, Papa, uncle, and friend to so many passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 after fighting a courageous 6-month long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rosie Izard, step mother Gloria Izard, his older brother Ken and his father-in-law Paul Atteridg. He is survived by his loving wife Sue of 26 years, their 3 beautiful children, Lonnie "Dale" Izard Jr., Ericka and husband Carlos Sanchez, Sara and husband Hubie Fix, and his most recent pride and joys, his grandkids Eleanor, Lincoln, Knox, Catlin and husband Marcus Conner and Dalton Sanchez. His beloved mother-in-law Louise Atteridg also survives him, as well as many beloved friends. Born and raised in Houston, Lonnie graduated from Regan High School.



Lonnie retired after 26 years with Pennzoil and most recently retired from Wood Group after 5 years of service. He was enjoying the retired life of going back and forth from their home in The Woodlands to their "Cabin in the Woods" in Centerville, TX. He always looked forward to going fishing and hunting and catching some "turdknockers". One of his greatest joys was playing golf with his son-in-law Carlos and his good friend Nate. He loved life to the fullest and will be so missed. Have a Miller Lite for him. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church, the Reverend Dr. David Jones officiating followed by a balloon release. It will also be carried live on Facebook. Go to The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church Facebook page to view. We will always remain #Lonnie Strong.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store