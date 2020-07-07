Louise Annelle Wilson Staples, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. Louise peacefully passed away after several years of battling health-related issues.

Louise was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was born on July 24th, 1937 (two minutes after her identical sister, Louanne) in Dallas, TX to H. E. "Ernie" Wilson and Luella Dowd Wilson. Louise grew up in Dallas, Texas with her three sisters and attended North Texas State College. In 1969, Louise moved to South Montgomery County Texas and remained there for the rest of her life.

Louise was a loving housewife and mother for over twenty years before starting her professional career in 1979 as an executive assistant at Tenneco Oil. She continued her work at Conroe Independent School District into her later years before happily retiring.

Louise was a talented quilter, seamstress, athlete, and crafter. She enjoyed serving at her church, playing bridge with her bridge club friends of 50+ years, gardening, quilting, and traveling. She was a dedicated member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church for over 30 years. As one of its earliest members, she led and attended bible studies, taught Sunday school, traveled on three international mission trips to Guatemala, and volunteered in the Senior Care Ministry. Louise enthusiastically took several of her granddaughters to Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for several years.

Louise had a wonderful sense of humor and found a way to see the light in any situation. Her kind, compassionate, forgiving, thoughtful, and loving nature was deeply felt by her family and friends. Louise blessed all those around her with a strong Christian faith and constant prayers to the Lord.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents H. E. "Ernie" Wilson & Louella Dowd Wilson, her previous husbands' Eddie Joe Holland and Robert "Bob" Staples, two sisters Amy Sue Gilby and Louanne Denney (husband Norman Denney), and her daughter Laura Holland.

Louise is survived by her sister Dorothy Wells (Tommy), brother-in-law Lee Gilby, daughter Donna Byrd (Ron), son Scott Holland (Mary). "Nana" was blessed with adoring and loving grandchildren--Leigh Drabek (Kyle), Brittney Byrd, Michelle Kink (Parker), Bryan Byrd (Jordan), Joe Holland (Caroline), Mitch Holland, Sam Holland and Emma Holland. She also leaves four great-grandchildren--Cash and Jax Drabek & Abigail and Samuel Kink. She loved her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services for Louise will be at The Woodlands United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm on July 17th, 2020. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louise Staples to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or to The Woodlands Area Quilt Guild P.O. Box 8494 The Woodlands, Texas 77387-8494(http:www.waqg.org/).