Madalyn McDonald Cooke, 70, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at home on April 9, 2019.

Madalyn was born in Austin, Texas, to Harold and Dorothy McDonald, who predeceased her, but was raised and educated in La Feria, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and in 1971, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics with a concentration in early childhood education. She continued her studies at UT and received a Master of Education degree in 1973. In March 1971 she met Walter Cooke and they married on December 31, 1971, in Ingleside, Texas.

Upon Walter's graduation from UT School of Law, they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, in January 1974. While living in Corpus, Madalyn was a consultant for the Region 2 Education Service Center and a mother. Will Cooke arrived in 1981 followed by Martin Cooke in 1983.

In 1984, Madalyn, along with Walter, moved to Austin, Texas. Son Cory Cooke arrived in 1984. Madalyn ran an education consulting business and traveled across the country teaching teachers how to teach.

Madalyn, still with Walter, moved to The Woodlands, Texas in 1990. There she taught 5th and 6th graders language arts at Mitchell and Collins Elementary and The Woodlands Christian Academy. After the boys graduated high school, she and Walter traveled extensively. Then in 2002 she was diagnosed with kidney cancer in her right kidney which was removed. But in 2010 cancer appeared in her left kidney and battle was joined.

Madalyn fought the disease with a fierce determination. Despite the nasty side effects of cancer drugs, she never complained and overcame every obstacle the disease threw at her until cancer won the war and Madalyn succumbed.

She is survived by her husband Walter, her three boys Will, Martin and Cory, her beloved daughter-in-law Jezy (Cory's wife), her brother Eric McDonald and his wife, Belinda, along with their children Erika and Lee.

A memorial service for Madalyn will be held on April 19, 2019, at 9:30 am in the Robb Chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380, with Rev. Dr. Edmund Robb, III and Rev. Steve Fieldcamp officiating.

Her ashes will be interred in the Lydia Ann Channel north of Port Aransas, Texas on April 20, 2019, at 9:30 am. All family and friends are invited to attend. Travel to the interment site will be on the good ship "Red Dragon" which can accommodate 90 people. Arrangements for overnight accommodations have been made in Port Aransas. For information, contact Walter Cooke 832-603-9962 and [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Montgomery County Youth Service, 105 West Lewis Street, Conroe, Texas 77301 or you can donate online at www.sayyestoyouth.org.

Madalyn had a strong faith in Jesus which sustained her. She was a member of Episcopal and Anglican churches. Above all, Madalyn demonstrated her love for family and friends daily in so many ways, both big and small. On February 14, 2019, barely able to walk, she guided her walker into the cancer center at Houston Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands and presented the staff with individual gift bags containing Valentine socks. That was Madalyn - determined, gracious and loving to the very end. We will miss every day in every way.