Margaret M. Woods, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana in Houston, Texas.

Margaret was born June 13, 1928, in Sylva, NC She was the oldest child of Ross and Hannah (Hall) Burgess. She married John W. Woods in 1945, while he was home on leave from the US Navy. Upon his return after the war, they settled in St. Albans, WV.

She entered the work force when she was employed at Embee's in Charleston, WV. Upon moving to Texas she continued her retail career at Sakowitz (Gulfgate Mall), but moved to Neiman Marcus (Galleria) where she remained until retirement in 1991. She enjoyed working and loved the many friends she made through those contacts. Margaret moved to The Woodlands in 2006. She was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Morris and her husband Dwight, and Belinda Casey and her husband Michael; and her grandchildren, Chuck Morris (Jamie), Bret Morris (Amber), Brad Casey (Shantelle) and Nikki Martin (Dan Della Pesca). During the later years of her long life, she found great joy in her 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom miss her greatly: Seth, Grace, Charlie, Tori, Jack & Lucy Morris; William and Katherine Casey; Colton Martin and Johnny Della Pesca.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 20, 2019. at 10:30 A.M. at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas, 77380.