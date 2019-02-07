Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark J. Kozak.

Mark Joseph Kozak, 67 years old, passed away Tuesday, January 15, from complications of pneumonia and myasthenia, surrounded by an outstanding number of family and friends.

Mark possessed an entrepreneurial spirit. He began his pursuits while attending Eastern Michigan University, creating two successful waterbed stores in Ann Arbor. There, he met his wife Christi, and married her the same year. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Education, he became a High School Psychology teacher in Livonia.

As the family grew, Mark left teaching and purchased a motorsports shop in South Lyon, MI, selling motorcycles, boats and snowmobiles. In 1983, while Mark was working for Quality Construction in Detroit, Hurricane Alicia hit Houston and Galveston. He opened a branch office in Houston, and settled his family in The Woodlands. He subsequently started his own contracting and repair business, performed independent storm-trooping during natural disasters, served as a Regional General Adjustor for insurance companies, and opened the first hobby shop in The Woodlands, JUST Hobbies, in June 1995. Mark was proud to become active in the community by helping high school students compete in science fair and physics projects. He closed up shop in the summer of 2002. Late that November, he was diagnosed with cancer.

An avid outdoorsman, Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, motorcycle racing, car racing, flying, and long RV trips from Houston to Detroit. He was a self-taught mechanic and builder/craftsman; building and repairing houses, cars, motorcycles, and speedboats. These traits carried over to his hobby business: RC cars, boats, trains, and his favorite, planes. He was a pilot, flying single engine planes, including his cherished Mooney. His last major building project was completed in 2018, as foreman and General Contractor for the new construction of The Eagle's Nest, a lake house of epic proportions on Beaver Lake in Michigan. Mark's proudest accomplishments, however, were always his children and grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife Christi, his four sons, Ryan, Jeffrey, Russel, and Stephen, his mother Katie, his brothers Thomas, Stephen, Robert, and sister Victoria. He was "Papa" to 8 grandchildren: Caden, Grace, David, Samuel, Matthew, Charlotte, Isabelle, and Bethany. To countless more people, he was Friend. We will miss his joy of life, perfect cup of coffee, twinkly green eyes, his generous guidance and insights, and his ability to fix Everything. Mostly, we'll miss his laughter.