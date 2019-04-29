On April 26, 2019, Mary Ann Rose passed away from this earthly life at the age of 85 at her home in Howard, Wisconsin with her family and friends continually at her side during her final weeks and days. Mary Ann was born on August 4, 1933, to the late Johanne Frederick Gherhart Mahnken and Elsa Emelia Selle Mahnken in Brazilton, Kansas.

Mary Ann attended a one-room school through eighth grade and then graduated from Girard High School in 1950. During high school, Mary studied music and piano. She participated in music competitions throughout high school and played the piano and sang hymns at her church services. Mary Ann continued her appreciation for music throughout her life. She attended two years of college at Pittsburgh State University and on January 1, 1955, married Earl John Rose, Jr. in Brazilton, KS. They had two daughters, Anita, who died at the age of 2 and Sandra. In 1966, Earl's employer, Exxon, transferred operations to Houston where Mary Ann lived for the following 50 years until moving to Green Bay in 2016 to be close to her daughter and family. In 1974, Mary Ann went to work for the Woodlands Development Corporation, a planned community north of Houston, eventually becoming manager of the property records department until her retirement in 1998. Mary Ann was active at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Houston and became a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Howard, Wisconsin.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Greg) Simia, Hobart; grandchildren, Stephanie (Colin) O'Keefe, Spring Green, WI; Christopher Simia, Irving, TX; Daniel Simia, Elizabeth Simia, Katharine Simia, Michael Simia, Victoria Simia, and Thomas Simia, all of Hobart; her great grandchildren, Fiona, Cillian and Eamon O'Keefe; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Fleta Rose, Girard, KS; her niece Susan Mahnken and nephew Paul Mahnken.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Earl and their daughter Anita, her sister, Ruth Mahnken and brother, Fred Earl Mahnken.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. after 9:30 am Friday, May 3, until the time of service. Funeral service 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Jennifer Fite officiating. Entombment in the Klein Memorial Park, Tomball, TX. Online condolences may be sent to Mary's family at www.prokowall.com