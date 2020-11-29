1/
Mary Nell Carr
1934 - 2020
Mary Nell Melton Carr, age 85 died peacefully on November 14, 2020, in Montgomery County Texas.

Mary was born on November 21, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the parents of Theodore Roosevelt Melton and Agnes Lucille Melton. She graduated from Capital City High School in 1953 where she was a baton twirler. She then worked in her mother and father's general store and that is where she met the love of her life James Carr. They married in 1953. After living in various states, they settled in Houston, Texas. She then worked at The Apple Tree Preschool with her lifelong friends, Barbara McGee and Beverly Phifer.

While attending Spring Woods United Methodist Church, Mary served on various committees where she was ready and willing to serve graciously with a cheerful heart.

Both James and Mary sang in the church choir and participated in many Sunday school activities. They both cherished the friendships made during this time. Mary and James then went to Klein United Methodist Church and continued their involvement in the Choir until their health started to decline.

Mary enjoyed cooking, decorating (especially at Christmas), and spending time with family and friends. Friends and family will remember her as a generous and loving person. She was always encouraging and helpful. Mary was dependable and accepting of others.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Debra Carr Guyer (David), of Spring Texas, and her son, Thomas J. Carr, of Spring, Texas.

Mary leaves behind a legacy of love through her grandchildren.

Her loved ones are:

Sarah Guyer Martin (Brian) of Grapevine, Texas. Trisha Carr, Thomas J Carr Jr., Lindsey Carr Hendricks (Thomas) of Magnolia TX, Shannon Carr, (Luis Aguilar) of Spring, TX, Adriana Price (Matt), 2 great granddaughters: Juliet and Harleen Hendricks, and one great grandson: Dominic Aguilar.

A Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5th from 10:00 - 12:00 am, with the funeral service at 12:00 pm, followed by a reception from 1:00 - 3:00 at The Woodlands Funeral Home and Cemetery.

The Rev. George Cathcart will officiate.

The service will be streamed online at www.dignitymemorial.com

The family is forever grateful for the loving care given by Memory Lane Assisted Living and Oasis Hospice.

Donations may be sent to Klein United Methodist Church Music Dept.

5920 FM 2920, Spring, Texas 77379

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Woodlands Villager from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
