Maynel Foster Humphrey, 83 of Montgomery, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 16, 2020. The family will greet friends for a graveside service which will be held, Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:00 am at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, TX.



Maynel was a graduate of University of Houston and began and ended her 40-year teaching career with Pasadena Independent School District. She was awarded an Outstanding Teacher of the Year award and was a founding member of the Sam Rayburn High School Homemaking Department. She also was the proud sponsor of the cheerleading squad for many years. Her retirement was spent traveling, enjoying many civic associations, baking her infamous cookies and spending time with family and friends. She valued her many friendships.



Maynel was affectionately called "Shuggie" by her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Maynel was known for dedication to family, her proper manners and respect to others, as well as her infectious laugh and smile.



Maynel was a native Houstonian, born on November 1, 1936 in Houston, Texas and was the daughter of the late Curtis and Ethyl Tatum. She was predeceased by first husband, Charles Foster and her brother, Sidney Tatum. She is survived by her beloved husband of seventeen years, Harold Humphrey, her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Dianne Foster, her adored granddaughters, Tatum and Taryn Foster. She also leaves behind two stepsons and their wives, Jeff and Jerri Humphrey and Chris and Timaree Humphrey along with eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She loved them all as her own and cherished the memories spent with them. Maynel was also very close with her only niece, Ronda Trog.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lade/Scott Endowed Scholarship at Southwestern University, P.O. Box 770, Georgetown, TX 78627, Attn: Development Department. This scholarship is in honor of Margie Scott, Maynel's childhood and lifelong best friend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store