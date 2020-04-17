Michael George Smith, age 68, passed peacefully at his home in The Woodlands, Texas, surrounded by his loving family on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mike was born on January 17, 1952 to Paul and Francis Smith- the third of four children. In 1973, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. That same year, he married his childhood sweetheart, Marilyn. Mike accepted a job at Tennessee Eastman, where he worked for 7 years. While living in Tennessee, he pursued a lifelong love of table tennis and became nationally ranked. A career in petrochemicals led Mike and Marilyn to Philadelphia for several years and eventually to Houston in 1985. The Houston area has been their home ever since. In 1986, their first and only daughter, Casey, was born.

Mike was a great listener. He was not a man of many words, but when he did speak, it was with careful thought and often wit. Mike exuded patience and compassion in all aspects of life. This was equally apparent in his relationships as it was in his perfectly landscaped yard. Although Mike took great pride in his work, he was very humble. When he started playing table tennis with a local group in Spring, Texas, he never boasted that he held a national rank. He even asked his new friends for pointers.

Mike was first and foremost a loving spouse and father, always making family his number one priority. He will also be remembered for his wit, his "grill meister" status, and his love of lawn care. Mike is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, their daughter Casey, son-in-law Sam, and his siblings, Nancy, Paul, and Steve.

There is no service scheduled in light of current circumstances. If you would like to make a contribution, please donate to "Ping Pong Gives" by visiting the website:

https://pingpong.gives/

We ask that you include the words "in memory of Mike Smith" in the "Message of Support" box so we can acknowledge your contributions.