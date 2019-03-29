Montserrat Harrison (de Escofet), age 86, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 in the Woodlands, Texas surrounded by family. She was born on June 30, 1932 in Barcelona, Spain to Enrique Escofet Mila and Maria Luisa Ruiz Neddermann. As a child she emigrated with her family to the Dominican Republic during the Spanish Civil War. Having to leave most of their property behind they purchased a box of books upon arrival in the capital that would soon become the respected bookstore, El Instituto del Libro. During her early life in the Dominican Republic she owned a glass factory with her first husband. She was introduced to the love of her life, Dale Harrison by a mutual friend. They married on July 2, 1970 in the Dominican Republic.

During their 43 year marriage they travelled the world with Dale's work with CARE, the relief organization, living in Latin America, Asia, and the Caribbean. They retired to the Woodlands in 1993 where Dale's sister and brother-in-law had lived for many years. In the Woodlands, she and Dale shared a passion for gardening, played bridge socially and loved to cook and entertain for friends from near and far. She was a dedicated wife, friend, and avid letter writer. She will be remembered by many for her positive outlook, kindness and generosity.

She is predeceased by her husband Dale Harrison; and survived by her son Philip Harrison (Susan Rowe Harrison), step-children Anna Harrison (Hilary Cousins) and Joshua Harrison, two grandchildren, Lucia and Eve, and nephew Jaime Miniño and niece Montserrat Gonzales.