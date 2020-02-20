Nancy Carolyn Landers Walker was born April 18, 1931 in Lampasas, Texas to Newton Lemuel Landers and Fannie Winifred Millican. She passed into God's arms February 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was 88 years old.

A child during the Great Depression, she often described one of the joys of her childhood spending time at her grandfather's ranch climbing trees. She deeply admired and tried to live up to her hard-working and loving mother's example. Her children believe she did this and so much more as she was the best example for her family of a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

After secretarial school, she worked for the Texas Department of Public Welfare in Austin. During this time, she was invited on a blind date with an Aggie, John Maurice Walker of San Saba. Nancy moved back to Lampasas so she and John could court. They were married there May 7, 1954. She largely worked as a homemaker as John began his career in Wahoo, Nebraska, but she joined her husband in his crop insurance business for several years while they lived in Raleigh, North Carolina and Denton, Texas. When John started his own Crop Insurance company in 1985, they moved to Canyon, Texas before retiring in 1999 to The Woodlands, Texas. They were married 56 years before his death in 2011.

Nancy's family and friends describe her as a gracious mother, a wonderful aunt, a sweet caregiver, a great cook, and the kindest person they knew who always made them feel special. A devoted Christian and ordained Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, Nancy enjoyed her involvement in the many churches to which she and John belonged as they moved across the country.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Landers, of Ft. Worth; her children, Mary Kay Walker Mitchell (and Virgil) of Denton, Dr. John Edward Walker (and Janice) of Houston, and Rev. Dr. Kyle Maurice Walker (and Nelis) of Dallas. Her pride and joy include grandchildren Sarah (and Jim) Last, Cameron (and Nicole) Capriotti, and Jaclyn Walker, as well as great grandchildren Parker, Jaxson, and Collins.

Nancy and John lived together in The Woodlands from 2000 until John's death in 2011. They loved living near their son and many of their grandchildren here. They also enjoyed attending worship and being actively involved in The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church which cared for Nancy even after she moved to a senior living facility in Houston.

A memorial service was held February 15 in her hometown of Lampasas, Texas. A reception to thank The Woodlands community and her church home of 20 years will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 7, 2020 at The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church.