Nestor Martin of The Woodlands, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, following a battle with cancer.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Ana (Pasetto) Martin; daughters Alexandra Harmon, Vanessa Sarria, and Constanza Jones and their families; his brother Ruben Martin; and many friends.

The son of Diego and Ana Martin, Nestor spent his early years in Funes, a suburb of Rosario in Argentina, where he attended Catholic schools, played basketball, learned to dance the Tango, served as a captain in the military, and married Ana, the love of his life.

Nestor studied at the Universidad Nacional del Litoral in Rosario where he graduated as a civil engineer in 1963, and pursued his graduate work at Stanford University where he received his master's degree in 1966. In San Francisco, California, he started his lifelong career with the Bechtel Corporation that led him to work and travel worldwide with his family in Argentina, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and many other countries.

At the age of 60, Nestor retired to The Woodlands, Texas, where he enjoyed playing tennis with his friends, took up golf, and spent time with his six grandchildren. He was a member of The Woodlands Country Club and former president of Casa Argentina in Houston.

Nestor loved his family, his home country, the Tango, watching soccer, a good "asado a la parilla", and his mother's empanadas. A true gentleman, "Abu" was deeply loved and respected by his family for his generosity, dependability, humor, love for animals, and ability to connect with people.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, located at 7801 Bay Branch Drive, Spring, Texas 77382 with cremation to follow.