Orvis Alnee Melvin Jr.
1947 - 2020
"I dreamed last night, I got on the boat to heaven, and by some chance I had brought my dice along. And there I stood, and I hollered 'Someone fade me', but the passengers, they knew right from wrong. For the people all said: 'Sit down, sit down you're rockin' the boat." -Nicely Nicely Johnson, Guys and Dolls

Orvis Alnee Melvin Jr., wandering wizard, fun dad, and devoted thespian, exited stage left in the early morning of September 15, 2020. He was born on June, Friday the 13th, 1947. He was the living embodiment OF Old fezziwig, Nick Bottom, P.T. Barnum. He was always larger than life. He was a wild rover, bringing laughter, merriment, and a bit of magic wherever he went. He danced through life with a smile and a dramatic flourish. It was sometimes a struggle to keep up with him, even when walking became an effort. Though his mind began to deteriorate rapidly a year ago, his spirit of fun and adventure never halted for a moment.

He was FUN. For Orvis, life was an endless party - a parade of theater productions, roller coasters, board games, adventures, and wild road trips that he shared with anyone willing to come along. He is survived by his two brothers, Patrick Melvin and Michael Melvin, his daughters, Leslie Melvin and Sara Raymond, and his two grandchildren, Byron Raymond and Aria Raymond, as well as the host of deviants and oddballs that he called friends. Plans for a memorial service are underway - details are forthcoming.

Thank you for the mirth and music, dad. We all had such a blast.

Published in The Woodlands Villager from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
In memory of a wonderful person, and friend you will be missed
Joel Howard
Friend
September 17, 2020
Orvis was a wonderful person, always there for his friends, proud of his kids, and open to new adventures. He will be remembered by many as a genuine, one of a kind gentleman. My deepest sympathies to all of his family and those who were closest to him.
Ann Harlan
Friend
September 17, 2020
Orvis. When I hear his name I see the faire. Not one face but many, a multitude. He is in the walls, the pathways, the food, the shops. Over time he was just a much a part of that place and the air, the sunshine, and the cooling rain. Rest in grace and loving peace.
Steve Wiles
Student
September 17, 2020
I had the privilege to meet Orvis at Scarborough Faire. Orvis would come into the ticket booth and we would just talk and share stories. A true gentleman. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Carol Tower
Friend
September 17, 2020
What a great way to be remembered! Yes, Orvis was all that and more. He was my friend. As one of those who were talked into adventures on the road, I am grateful for the memories. Condolences to your family and friends. We will miss you but will love regaling others with the stories.
Diane Linn
Friend
September 17, 2020
Gabrielle Cole
September 17, 2020
Remembering and thankful for all of the family holiday memories with Orvis. Especially playing games and laughing fun after Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc., meals! And any other time we saw him. May you find peace and comfort remembering all of your wonderful times and the memories you all made with him.
Gabrielle Cole
Family
