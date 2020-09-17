"I dreamed last night, I got on the boat to heaven, and by some chance I had brought my dice along. And there I stood, and I hollered 'Someone fade me', but the passengers, they knew right from wrong. For the people all said: 'Sit down, sit down you're rockin' the boat." -Nicely Nicely Johnson, Guys and Dolls



Orvis Alnee Melvin Jr., wandering wizard, fun dad, and devoted thespian, exited stage left in the early morning of September 15, 2020. He was born on June, Friday the 13th, 1947. He was the living embodiment OF Old fezziwig, Nick Bottom, P.T. Barnum. He was always larger than life. He was a wild rover, bringing laughter, merriment, and a bit of magic wherever he went. He danced through life with a smile and a dramatic flourish. It was sometimes a struggle to keep up with him, even when walking became an effort. Though his mind began to deteriorate rapidly a year ago, his spirit of fun and adventure never halted for a moment.



He was FUN. For Orvis, life was an endless party - a parade of theater productions, roller coasters, board games, adventures, and wild road trips that he shared with anyone willing to come along. He is survived by his two brothers, Patrick Melvin and Michael Melvin, his daughters, Leslie Melvin and Sara Raymond, and his two grandchildren, Byron Raymond and Aria Raymond, as well as the host of deviants and oddballs that he called friends. Plans for a memorial service are underway - details are forthcoming.



Thank you for the mirth and music, dad. We all had such a blast.



