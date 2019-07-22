Our precious mother, Patricia "Pat" Stine, passed away with family present on July 16, 2019. She was born in Sherman Texas on Aug 26, 1925 to Rush Welby and Sue Waldrop. On June 12, 1946, Pat married Roland "Nick" Stine, a radioman in the US Navy during WWII and later an independent oil and gas explorer and producer. They are joyfully reunited again after 72 years of marriage, most of which were spent living in Montgomery County. Although both were quick witted, Pat was particularly known for her graciousness. For over 50 years Pat enjoyed her bridge clubs, ladies' lunch group at Crossroads Antiques, reading, and solving crossword and soduko puzzles. Pat & Nick were loving parents to Susan, Sherryl, Scott and Stacy, and are survived by them, their spouses, and many blessed grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Pat's sister, Betty Willis of Seattle, and sister in law Mary Waldrop of Tyler. A small private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The , American Veterans or to the would be greatly appreciated.