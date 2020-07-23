Patricia Bergeron was born on March 17,1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and peacefully passed away on July 15, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 88. Patricia graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Landscape Architecture in 1955. She returned to school as a mother in the 1970s and received her Degree in Interior Design from the University of Houston. Patricia enjoyed gardening; visiting art museums; watching the Houston Texans and Astros; and, most of all, discussing current events and politics. Patricia was married to Villere "Val" Bergeron, who passed in 2012, for fifty six years. Patricia is survived by her son, Gregory P. Bergeron and his partner Thomas J. Dawson of Galveston, Texas; daughter, Stephanie Bergeron Perdue and her husband Rick; and grandson, Nicolas Paul Perdue, of Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be held on July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lord of of Life Lutheran Church, The Woodlands with Pastor David Bauser officiating and Pastor Gary Heath leading the sermon. Services will be live streamed at lordoflifeonline.org starting at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in support of the Cancer Research Innovation Endowment at the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, TX, 77210-4384.