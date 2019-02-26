Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dixon. View Sign

Patricia Ann Wilbanks Dixon passed gently from this life to the next on February 18, 2019. She spent her life caring for her family and others and leaves countless lives touched for the better. Born August 11, 1929, in Shawnee, OK, she was raised in Seminole, OK, by her loving parents and a large extended family. While attending Seminole High School, she met Don E. Dixon, her future husband. Both went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University (OSU) and married in 1950. Pat and Don raised their family primarily in the Houston area and retired to The Woodlands in 1999. She is preceded in death by Don, her husband of 55 years. Left with cherished memories are her daughter and son-in-law Martha and Ron Saikowski of The Woodlands, her son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Sandi Dixon of Savannah, GA, her daughter, Suzanne Dixon of Terrell, TX, grandchildren Natalie Saikowski Goertz, Emery Saikowski Kitchens, Denise Saikowski Marchacos, Regan Dixon and Audrey Dixon, and four great-grandchildren. A service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 10:00AM at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.

Published on yourwoodlandsnews.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 11, 2019

