Tee Fitzgerald, 68, died the 20th of December 2019 at her home in Olathe, Kansas. Her funeral service will be held Friday, January 3rd at Divine Mercy Parish, Gardner Kansas. The rosary for Tee will be at 11am followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30am. Refreshments will be severed after Mass in the church hall.

Tee Fitzgerald was born March 27th, 1951 in Kahoka, Missouri to Maxine and Harlon Hunziker. Tee graduated from Physical Therapy School in 1973 from the University of Missouri in Columbia Missouri. Tee met the love of her life Terry Fitzgerald in college and they married May 19th, 1973. Tee and Terry were married for 46 wonderful years, they liked to travel and one of their favorite places was Napa Valley. Tee's primary residence is in Woodland, TX a suburb of Houston.

"Tee was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was always helping people and animals in need" She loved sports and was an avid tennis player and was a huge fan of the Rockets and the NBA.

She is survived by her husband Terry Fitzgerald and leaves behind brothers Gary Hunziker & Terry L Hunziker of Kahoka MO and Sister Nancy Ward of Las Vegas NV. Tee leaves countless friends in several states who will miss her dearly everyday............

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to either:

Montgomery County Animal Shelter 8535 TX-242, Conroe, TX 77385

Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center 5424 Antioch Dr, Merriam, KS 66202.

