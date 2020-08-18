Pat Cox was an amazing wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 8, 1944 and lived in the Independence area until moving to The Woodlands in 1978. She met the love of her life, Richard Cox, when she was 13 years old and the two got married in 1965. This past March they celebrated their 55 th wedding anniversary but they had the blessing of being together for 63 years. Although they met when they were young they knew their love was forever and so did his family. They quickly fell in love with her and they became her family too.

Pat loved her family and Jesus and would tell anyone she could about her love for both. She was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church and participated in several ministries, her favorite one, singing in the choir. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and over the years you would have found her playing tennis or golf. She enjoyed traveling the world and was always amazed that she had been given the opportunity to do so.

On the evening of August 10 th, Pat got to meet Jesus face to face at the doorstep of her eternal home. She is no longer bound by any limitations and can now dance and praise her Savior for eternity. While we know we will see her again, we covet your prayers as we learn to live without her here. She is survived by her husband: Richard Cox; son: Randall Cox; daughter: Terri Wooldridge and her husband Kendall; 6 grandchildren: Zach Wooldridge and his wife Kristen, Jordan Wooldridge, Reagan Wooldridge, Chloe Cox, Riley Cox; sister-in-law: Kathy Cox; brother: Rick Plaskett and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father: Charles Plaskett; mother: Betty Hart Plaskett; sister: Ann Cook and her husband Bill; father-in-law: Thomas Edward Cox; mother-in-law: Virginia Cox; brother-in-law: Ronald Cox; and nephew: Jordan Cox.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, August 27 th at 10am at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, Aldersgate Hall. All are welcome to attend.