Patricia "Patti" Strawbridge, 77, of Shenandoah, TX, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, New York on August 12, 1943 to her parents, Sheridan Biggs and Dorothy Miller Biggs. When she was a child, her family moved to Louisville, Kentucky due to a career promotion of her father's. Patti graduated from Waggener High School, and later went on to graduated from Miami University of Ohio. She moved to Indianapolis and became a middle school counselor. She met her husband, Bob, in Louisville, Kentucky and they were married August 9, 1969. Patti later went on to receive her Masters of Psychology Degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bob later received a tremendous career advancement opportunity from Marsh and McLennan Inc. in 1979, so then they moved to Shenandoah, Texas. They joined The Woodlands United Methodist Church which she dearly loved.
Patti was a sweet and loving person. She had no enemies and she was as friendly as she could be.
Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Sheridan and Dorothy Biggs; brothers, Sheridan Biggs, Jr. and Rob Biggs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Strawbridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX, 77380.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Patricia "Patti" Strawbridge, may be made to The Woodlands United Methodist Church 281-297-5900, or a charity of your choice
.