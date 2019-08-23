Peggy Owen, 87 of Spring, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe. Visitation will be Monday, August 26 th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home.

She was born January 1, 1932 in Houston, TX to George and Fay Seibel. Peggy loved her family and her biggest hobby was them, whether she was calling them or watching her grandchildren in their extracurricular activities. She also enjoyed crossword and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her children Deborah Meyers and husband Royce, Jimmy Owen and wife Debora, grandchildren Jeremy Owen, Jennifer Clark and husband Neal, Denise Tineo and husband Julio, Dustin Calfee, and Riley Leach, great grandchildren Kaitlyn Joy Clark, Laci Calfee, Adam, Michael, Brandon, Mercedez, and Kloe Tineo and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.