Peggy King Shearer of Montgomery, Texas passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on November 11, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1932 in Joaquin, Texas to Charles Guy King and Marcia Truitt. She was predeceased by her parents; first husband, Kenneth John Will; cherished husband of 40 years, Elton Marr Shearer; stepdaughter, Donna Fowler; brothers, Charles Guy King II and Billy Hugh King; nephews, Kenneth Day King and Michael Randolph King. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Laura Will Keller and husband, Karl; granddaughters, Kendall Lane Keller and Caroline Leigh Keller; Elton's son, Jim Shearer and daughter, Kathy Shearer; nephew, Charles Guy King III; and niece, Marcia King Reck.
Peggy graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and spent most of her young adult life in Houston. Upon retirement, she and Elton moved to Walden on Lake Conroe in 1983 where they lived an active and happy life.
Peggy was involved in numerous activities and had leadership roles in and out of Walden. She served as president, vice president, and parliamentarian for the Walden Ladies Association. She was recognized as of Woman of the Year. She was a member of the Montgomery County Assistance League where she served as president, managed the thrift shop, and directed and modeled in many style shows. She participated in the Walden Follies, worked in the Montgomery Library and was a member of the Montgomery County Republican Women's group.
Known for her classic beauty and as the quintessential host, Peggy was a self-taught interior designer. She worked to enhance the homes and lives of many with her creative ideas, floral design, and sense of style. She loved to travel, entertain, cook, and spend time in the company of her dear friends and family.
Peggy will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com
.