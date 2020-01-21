FRANKLIN, Peter

David M.D.

January 10, 1957 -

January 14, 2020

Peter David Franklin M.D. passed away on January 14, 2020, following a heroic battle against cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Howard (2015), mother, Dorothy (2019), and brother Paul (2018).

Born in Toronto, Canada, Peter immigrated with his family to Los Angeles in 1965. He was a graduate of Pacific Palisades High School (1975), University of California Los Angeles (1983) and the University of California Davis School of Medicine (1987).

Peter's remarkable career as a physician began inauspiciously. At age 19, he suffered a complete spinal cord injury following a surfing accident. Despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Peter was determined to become a physician and refused to allow his physical limitations to deter him from achieving his dream.

Indeed, he was the first person with quadriplegia to be admitted to a medical school in California - the University of California Davis School of Medicine. Following his graduation with honors from medical school, he completed his medical residency in Internal Medicine at the prestigious Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He then completed a second residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) at the renowned Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, California.

Peter practiced PM&R in the Woodlands and throughout Montgomery County, Texas for more than 25 years. He will always be remembered by his patients for his heart-felt empathy and professionalism. He will be dearly missed and remembered by all for his exceptional courage, determination, kindness and irreverent sense of humor.

Peter is survived by his wife, Rita Franklin; his brother, Philip Franklin (Terry); and his niece, Erin Coleman (Jon).

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on May 31, 2020 at the Foster's Ridge, Juniper Lodge in Conroe, Texas 77384. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Peter's name to , 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030, or at the following link: https://www. shrinershospitalsforchildren .org